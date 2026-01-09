The Gen-Z Takeover: Four Young QBs Ignite New Era for NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoffs have a different vibe this year, and it’s not just because the Kansas City Chiefs and the omnipresent Taylor Swift have been elbowed out of the picture. As Patrick Mahomes watches from the sidelines, a league eager to capture a younger more digital-savvy demographic has found its golden ticket in a cluster of young quarterbacks who are not just playing for trophies but expanding the league’s marketing prospects.

Familiar names like Aaron Rodgers (Pittsburgh Steelers), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia) are in the hunt to add to their Super Bowl collections. And veterans like Josh Allen (Buffalo), Sam Darnold (Seattle), C.J. Stroud (Houston), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville) and Brock Purdy (San Francisco) hope to break through and achieve glory. But they are not the primary draw for a generation raised on TikTok highlights and Madden NFL video games.

Instead, the youngest eyes, and the NFL’s future, are on Caleb Williams (Chicago), Bo Nix (Denver), Bryce Young (Carolina), and Drake Maye (New England) — four Gen-Z signal-callers who have galvanized their franchises and proven that the future of the NFL has arrived ahead of schedule.

Mr. Young was the first overall selection in the 2023 draft; the other three quarterbacks were taken a year later when Mr. Williams went first overall to the Bears, Mr. Maye third overall to the Patriots, and Mr. Nix to the Broncos as the 12th overall selection.

Facing high expectations, all four quarterbacks struggled as rookies, but have now validated their selections by leading their respective franchises back to the playoffs. Their presence in the post-season gives the NFL a welcome dose of fresh blood and marketing material after recent playoffs dominated by the Chiefs or Eagles.

Mr. Maye, the youngest of the four at age 23, is a contender for the MVP, having finished the regular season with a 72-percent completion rate, the highest in team history and sixth best in NFL history. The Patriots, 3-14 a year ago, finished 14-3 and are host to the Chargers Sunday night in New England. It’s the Patriots first home playoff game since Tom Brady’s final season with the franchise in 2019.

“Every week my job is huge,” Mr. Maye told reporters in New England. “I have to play well for us to win. That’s the nature of this league and this position. I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”

The Bears last appeared in the playoffs in 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. They meet the rival Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Soldier Field thanks primarily to Mr. Williams, who in his second season passed for a franchise record 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns as the Bears went from 5-12 last season to 11-6 this year.

“I’m built for these moments,” Mr. Williams, 24, said in Chicago. “I’ve been in a bunch of big games before, big rivalry games. In those moments and in these moments, I think I can provide a spark for the team. I think I can do whatever my team needs me to do. Whatever it takes is where I’m at.”

Carolina isn’t going to apologize for their losing record after making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Panthers (8-9) are home underdogs to the Rams (12-5) on Saturday afternoon and Mr. Young, 24, still has the most to prove.

He threw for 3,011 yards, the fewest by a quarterback to play at least 16 games and make the playoffs since 2012. His passer rating of 87.78 is also the lowest among the 14 post-season starting quarterbacks. But his success at clutch moments has helped the Panthers host a playoff game for the first time since 2015.

“He continues to lead the group,” Carolina head coach Dave Canales said of Mr. Young. “His demeanor stays pretty even, which is why he has performed well for us in critical situations.”

Mr. Nix, 25, gets the weekend off after taking the Broncos to the playoffs for the second straight year in his first full season as the starting quarterback. Denver wasn’t ready for the post-season spotlight last year, losing 31-7 to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round. But Mr. Nix passed for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 to help the Broncos to a 14-3 record that earned the No.1 seed and a bye into the divisional playoffs.

Seattle (14-3) earned the first round bye in the NFC. The remaining wild-card games feature Buffalo (12-5) at Jacksonville (13-4) and San Francisco (12-5) at Philadelphia (11-6) on Sunday. Houston (12-5) plays Pittsburgh (10-7) on Monday night.