The Grand Rehearsal: How the 2026 World Cup Is Shaping the Blueprint for LA28

Signing LeBron James Guarantees His Next City a Massive Economic Boon
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Olympic planners are using matches at Los Angeles Stadium as a learning opportunity in preparation for the Summer Games in two years.
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