Search
The New York Sun
National

The Grand Rehearsal: How the 2026 World Cup Is Shaping the Blueprint for LA28

Olympic planners are using matches at Los Angeles Stadium as a learning opportunity in preparation for the Summer Games in two years.

An Iranian fan is removed from the field at the end of a World Cup soccer match between Belgium and Iran at Los Angeles Stadium at Inglewood, California, on June 21, 2026.
An Iranian fan is removed from the field at the end of a World Cup soccer match between Belgium and Iran at Los Angeles Stadium at Inglewood, California, on June 21, 2026. Gregory Bull/AP
GEORGE WILLIS

GEORGE WILLIS

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp