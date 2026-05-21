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The New York Sun
Arts+

The Hysterical Inventiveness of ‘I Love Boosters’ Is Hilarious and Subversive

Critiquing exorbitant prices and slavish devotion to luxury, ‘I Love Boosters’ could be interpreted as a rebuke of the values championed by ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

Keke Palmer in ‘I Love Boosters.’
Keke Palmer in ‘I Love Boosters.’ Courtesy of NEON
CARLOS SOUSA

CARLOS SOUSA

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