The Jeanine Pirro Solution

‘This office makes decisions based on the merits, nothing more, nothing less,’ avers the United States Attorney for the Columbia District amid furor over Fed probe.

At the risk of whiffing at a letter-high fast ball, or completely striking out, I want to write a brief note on this Jay Powell subpoena business, in the hope that calmer heads will prevail, the whole matter will go away, and we can have an orderly transition to a new Federal Reserve chairman as soon as possible.

Mr. Powell has done more to undermine Fed independence than anybody I can think of in recent times, as I have written many times before. I don’t want to repeat the bill of goods against Mr. Powell.

Yet in order to hasten his departure, my long-time friend Jeanine Pirro, now United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, can play a key role. There’s nobody better than Jeanine.

Yet as she herself has been quoted, the subpoena served up to Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve, may have prematurely initiated a legal process that she said to Fox Digital quote “is not a threat.”

Judge Pirro added that “The word ‘indictment’ has come out of Mr. Powell’s mouth, no one else’s. None of this would have happened if they had just responded to our outreach.”

Two emails were apparently sent to the Fed over the winter holidays for information regarding their Taj Mahal cost overruns, in an office renovation project, but without urgency or mention of a criminal investigation.

This was before the Fed got the subpoena.

So at that point with allegedly no Fed response, one of the smartest people I know, and one of my favorite prosecutors, Judge Pirro, may have pulled the trigger just a little too fast.

And then when all hell broke out, she said that “this office makes decisions based on the merits, nothing more, nothing less. We agree with the chairman of the Federal Reserve that no one is above the law and that is why we expect his full cooperation.”

Well, I agree with my favorite prosecutor, that decisions must be based on the merits. But a cost overrun at Washington, D.C. just doesn’t seem particularly unmeritorious.

If that’s a criminal action, then basically more than 90 percent of the people in and around D.C. will be in jail. Cost overruns are the coin of the realm, and everybody knows it.

I don’t want to justify it; I’m just being practical. What’s more, although I cannot confirm completely, it is alleged that Judge Pirro’s office did not inform the main Justice Department before taking this contentious action.

If that’s true, it’s a no-go.

Here’s the thing, though. So far as we know, no grand jury has yet been impaneled. No charges have been filed against Mr. Powell or the Federal Reserve.

And the president himself has come up with plausible deniability when he said he didn’t know anything about it and denied involvement in the DOJ’s Fed subpoenas.

So, I’m just saying the stage can be set for a speedy solution. Perhaps Mr. Powell or a staffer or two will have a session with Judge Pirro. And then just call it all quits.

There’s really no there there. We can get on with the business of appointing a good new Fed chairman who will pilot Mr. Trump’s booming economy.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.