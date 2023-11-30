The Kamala Conundrum: Why Democrats Are Stuck With Her

What stands between Governor Newson and a campaign for president in 2024 is the president of the United States senate.

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, wants desperately to run for president — and now rather than later.

After all, Mr. Newsom, for reasons I discuss in my new book, “As Goes California,” beat back a recall attempt. Polls show most Democrats want a candidate other than President Biden, whose polls number remain in the tank.

More than 60 percent of Americans consider the country on the wrong track. Mr. Biden’s decline is on full and public display, forcing staffers to limit Biden’s public appearances and restrict interaction with the press. Why, then, doesn’t Mr. Newsom announce? It’s because he faces four obstacles: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom.

First, Mr. Biden. He enjoys the job, having sought it unsuccessfully two previous times. He wanted to run again in 2016, but President Obama discouraged it. Mr. Biden also did not want to hinder what most assumed would be the coronation of the first female president.

Mr. Biden thought the time passed him by. Donald Trump, though, shocked the world, defeated Secretary Clinton and created an opening for Mr. Biden to saddle up again. So, if he can fog up a mirror, he runs for reelection.

Second, Jill Biden. She enjoys the job. Michelle Obama, near the end of her stint as first lady, told Oprah Winfrey that she wanted a “normal” life. But Mrs. Biden hovers approvingly over her husband like an Avenger, guiding him, running interference, and doing whatever it takes to get him through his day.

Third, Vice President Harris. Her poll numbers look bad, and she dropped out before the first presidential primary in 2020. Yet she ran for San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general and for reelection, United States Senate, and vice president, winning each time.

Ms. Harris checks the identity party’s boxes as a female who identifies as black. Recall that after winning the 2020 Nevada caucuses the self-described Democrat-socialist, Senator Sanders, became the Democratic frontrunner. Alarmed, Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, on the eve of the state’s primary, endorsed Mr. Biden when most had given up on him.

Mr. Clyburn extracted a promise: Make your first Supreme Court nominee a black female. Blacks are the most loyal part of the Democrat base. Black Democrat females outnumber black Democrat males and are even more loyal than black males, 20 percent of whom voted in 2020 for Trump.

The first 2024 Democratic primary is South Carolina, where 60 percent of the Democratic primary voters are black. Black voters, especially black females, love Ms. Harris. They consider the ridicule over Ms. Harris’ so-called cackle sexist and racist. They feel Mr. Biden burdened her with the insulting task of finding the “root cause” of illegal immigration, when the root cause of the entry of millions of illegal immigrants under Biden is Biden.

True, a recent Los Angeles Times poll found Ms. Harris’ favorability rating at 39 percent, two points below that of Mr. Biden. In a recent YouGov poll, though, Ms. Harris, among blacks, had a 70 percent approval rating, the number no doubt even higher among black females.

Mr. Newsom, when it appeared that Senator Feinstein might not complete her term, promised to appoint a black female replacement. He did. Now, with a black female Democrat poised to become the first female president of any color, Mr. Newsom knows a white man cannot swoop in and displace Ms. Harris.

If he tries, without Ms. Harris agreeing to step aside, black Democrat females would explode — but not to the point where they would vote Republican. Many would just sit it out, guaranteeing a Republican victory.

Fourth is Mr. Newsom. What prescription does the hyper-lefty offer to Americans concerned about inflation, gas prices, wage growth unable to keep pace with inflation, crime, and porous borders? Did Mr. Newsom criticize Mr. Biden’s reckless spending and his inflation-inducing war on oil and gas? Please.

Mr. Newsom wants California to go further and ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Homelessness at his hometown San Francisco exploded during his two terms as mayor. He supports soft-on-crime prosecutors and policies like cashless bail. Mr. Newsom’s California is a sanctuary state, and he expanded the number of illegal aliens eligible for taxpayer-funded health care.

After Mr. Biden’s disastrous, world-destabilizing pullout from Afghanistan, Mr. Newsom said: “I’m incredibly proud of him.”

Bottom line: If not Mr. Biden, the next batter up is Ms. Harris. The die is cast.

