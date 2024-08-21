The Multimillionaire Class Warriors: Democrats’ Agenda Is as Divisive as It Is Hypocritical

Americans will tolerate a lot from politics, but it’s hard to see them reacting positively to Michelle Obama’s speech at the DNC.

Occasionally, elite liberal contempt for average Americans becomes too obvious to ignore. The upper echelon of the Democrat Party apparently assumes average Americans will accept anything they are told. Facts don’t matter. Assertiveness and seeming sincerity make facts irrelevant.

Michelle Obama and Vice President Harris recently gave us two perfect examples of this. First, Mrs. Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention was a case study in elite liberal arrogance and hypocrisy.

When she said that her parents “didn’t aspire to be wealthy” and were “suspicious of folks who took more than they needed,” it apparently never occurred to her to apply these standards to herself and her husband.

When they left the White House, the Obamas bought an $8.1 million mansion at the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Of course, they must have needed more than a Washington residence.

In December 2020, the Obamas bought an $11.75 million mansion on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the Obama standard, a 6,892 square-foot, seven bedroom, eight and-a-half bath home with multiple stone fireplaces, a pond, a boat house, and a private beachfront on 30 acres isn’t “more than they needed.”

The Obamas still own their Hyde Park house at Chicago, with six bedrooms and six baths. They bought it in 2004 for $1.65 million. They seldom visit it, but they clearly need it.

Mrs. Obama’s nice story about being suspicious of those who take more than they need apparently doesn’t apply to top Democrats who have three mansions. The elites apparently assume Americans can’t understand or think through facts.

A similar example of assuming Americans are too dumb to think critically came from Ms. Harris in North Carolina Friday. That’s when she said, “So, our country has come a long way since President Biden and I took office. …today, by virtually every measure, our economy is the strongest in the world.”

Five days after that bold assertion of economic success, the New York Post reported, “The federal government is poised to reveal that the US economy created as many as a million fewer jobs than previously thought in the 12-month period that stretched through the end of March.

“The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce a significant downward revision of job growth statistics on Wednesday.” Ms. Harris and the liberal elites think if they keep telling us Bidenomics is working, we will fall in line because we are gullible and can’t find facts without their leadership.

They forget that Americans go to the grocery store and buy gasoline. They forget we are vividly aware of an increasing number of layoffs. They think we don’t know the economy is in grave danger of getting weaker not stronger.

Meanwhile, Ms. Harris promised $1.7 trillion in new government spending. Americans overwhelmingly believe that additional government spending will increase inflation and the national debt. Some 73 percent say cutting federal spending and balancing the budget is the best way to lower inflation and costs.

In the same speech, Ms. Harris promised to cut red tape and regulations while announcing a new program of government supervision of food prices. Her proposal to have the government intervene in the price of food is exactly the opposite of cutting red tape. Americans trust free market capitalism over big government socialism by 59 percent to 12 percent.

Ms. Harris and Mrs. Obama are either totally delusional — or they think Americans are so dumb we can’t figure out fact from fantasy. If Harris and the Democrats think they can win with shallow thinking and posturing, they are in for a rude awakening. Americans will tolerate a lot from politics, but they don’t like arrogance and hypocrisy.