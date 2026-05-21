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The New All-Electric Mercedes-AMG Is Powerful, Acid Yellow, and Hideous

Mercedes hasn’t announced pricing for its new car, but given their last model was expensive and didn’t sell well, one expects this one will be even more expensive and sell even worse.

2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Courtesy of Mercedes Benz
ROSS ANDERSON

ROSS ANDERSON

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