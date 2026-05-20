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The New York Sun
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The New Rules of Men’s Fashion in a More Casual and Tawdry Age

While hoodies, jeans, and sneakers may be increasingly prevalent, society still operates according to an invisible system of dress norms.

Jason Momoa, Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at CinemaCon 2026.
Jason Momoa, Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at CinemaCon 2026. Getty Images for CinemaCon

VIVEK NAGRANI

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