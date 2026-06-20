The Rescue That Killed the Uranium Mission: Inside America’s Most Expensive Special Operations Gamble

Army Veteran Cait Conley Wins Democratic Primary To Take on Vulnerable Congressman Mike Lawler
By MATTHEW RICE|
As Trump signs a deal leaving Iran’s “nuclear dust” for future negotiations, sources tell the New York Sun that American operators were already in position earlier this year to physically seize enriched uranium.
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By JOSEPH CURL
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By LUKE FUNK|