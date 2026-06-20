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The New York Sun
Foreign

The Rescue That Killed the Uranium Mission: Inside America’s Most Expensive Special Operations Gamble

As Trump signs a deal leaving Iran’s “nuclear dust” for future negotiations, sources tell the New York Sun that American operators were already in position earlier this year to physically seize enriched uranium.

Wreckage at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026.
Wreckage at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026. Sepahnews via AP
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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