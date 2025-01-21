The Stilted, Stultifying Attempt To Force Parents To Bring School Home

Children have always learned things from their parents — and their world — through CURIOSITY.

The online publication Parents’ article “5 Ways to Support Your Child’s Preschool Curriculum at Home” is not just annoying. It is WRONG, and so is the whole idea it’s pushing: Children are dumb as dumplings and don’t learn anything without you, the mom — or, ha ha, dad — constantly, endlessly nattering at them.

So it tells parents: Make every moment like school. Don’t waste time just hanging out or cuddling. No. Your job is to be a super uninspired, relentless teacher. Thus:

“In the car or on bus rides, play a game where you ask about an object, and encourage your child to figure out the shape and color of it.”

That sounds SO BORING. Do YOU go around thinking about the shape and color of the seats? Life is so much more interesting than those questions, and SO ARE YOU.

Almost any spontaneous topic is more enriching — and fun — for both of you because it is a CONVERSATION, not a QUIZ. And trust me: Children WILL LEARN THEIR SHAPES AND COLORS WITHOUT YOU DOING THIS.

Other questions Parents wants you to ask:

“How many cereal boxes are in the cupboard?” “How many crackers do you have?” “Does that picture look like a square or a triangle?”

Aghh. If a child doesn’t know a square from a triangle yet — give it a rest. Or — here’s a wild idea — enjoy the picture book without turning it into a geometry lesson.

These questions are supposedly designed to get your child ahead in pre-K. Just why? So they know their shapes two months before the other children? Will they be two months ahead ’til the end of time?

If you wonder why the surgeon general issued a whole report last year on how incredibly stressed out parents are, or why a Pew Research Center study found a huge leap in the number of people of childbearing age who don’t even want to BECOME parents — to 47 percent in 2023 from 37 percent in 2018 — Parents may be at least part of the answer.

Follow its advice and there is no downtime. There is only nonstop, sing-song schooling and the nagging worry you have to come up with yet another education-boosting comment or question, stat.

What’s crazy is not just that this is stilted and stultifying — it’s also SO UNNECESSARY. Children have always learned things from their parents — and their world — through CURIOSITY.

They look around. They ask questions. Do they ever. They mull. They are humans, not artificially intelligent large language models to be programmed by some insane, inane, boring-fact-spouting bot. They exist to live, look, and love. They do not require constant drilling.

Please do not trust Parents. Trust me, with no degrees in child development, psychology, or pediatrics. Really — do. The parenting blogs and magazines have to fill their pages with shoulds and musts and warnings, or no one would read them. So they do. They have figured out how to turn every meal, shopping trip, and bedtime snuggle into a child-success minefield.

Who signed up for the job of grim, 24/7 pre-K teacher? No one. Not even pre-K teachers.

Children learn from us by the fact that we are their parents. We care for them. We do stuff that they watch. We are their teachers by virtue of being around them, living our lives with them. Not by virtue of being giant workbooks that hug and drive them places.

Don’t believe the hype that parenting requires you to spend those formative years yakking away about shapes and counting the crackers on the table — and floor. If it’s boring to you, it’s boring to your child.

Set your sights on plain old living life, and bonus: Your child gets to too.

