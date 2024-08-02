Earlier in the year, Nike was doing a big marketing push around their latest Air Max model, the DN. There were billboards, press releases, a Supreme collaboration, and even a big graphic on the Las Vegas Sphere. Nike wanted this to be a big moment; the time when the Air Max would come back and steal the spotlight from brands like New Balance, On, and Hoka, which have taken much of the comfort sneaker market and many of the cool points too.

But Nike couldn’t get around the fact it just wasn’t a great shoe. London is the Air Max capital of the world, and I see DNs occasionally, but they certainly didn’t make a big splash. It’s not surprising, as their design isn’t particularly interesting and the comfort isn’t there either; but Nike needed a hit.

This year has seen the worst stock performance for the brand in years, losing sales across all areas of the sneaker market; in the budget section, performance footwear, and the hyped retro market that they used to dominate. Nike’s CEO, John Donahoe, is working on borrowed time, and Nike insiders tell me they expect his resignation in the aftermath of the Paris Olympics.

However, before Donahoe exits stage left, he has put a new strategy to put energy into the brand by digging into their extensive “vault” of retro sneakers and bringing some of the most unique and interesting models back for modern consumers.

Nike Air Max SNDR Canyon Gold. Courtesy of Nike

This has started already this year with their “Cult Classics” collection, bringing back shoes like the Nike Air Force 1 “Linen” and Nike Air 180. Perhaps the most interesting though has been the return of the Sunder Max. It’s been inexplicably renamed as the Air Max SNDR, but having tried the first new colorway in “Canyon Gold,” I think Nike may have a hit on their hands. In fact, it may be the best Air Max of the year.

For the unfamiliar, the Sunder was first released in 1999 as a chunky retro-futuristic sneaker. Though publications like GQ are trying to rewrite this shoe as the cool sneaker of the time, it was not. The shoe was put on sale for $40 and discontinued soon after launch. When Nike tried to bring it back in 2006 — albeit with a different, worse shape — it proved to be no more successful.

In 2024, 25 years after its first release, its Y2K style has aged fantastically, and it’s one of the most distinct and interesting shoes Nike released this year. The shoe has three core curved layers: a white midsole with accentuated air units; a pitch navy mudguard with silver panels, which wrap around the entire length of the shoe; and a gradient-color lycra shroud upper with a zipper along the center. Unzipping this reveals an internal separate light grey cotton inner sock liner with dark navy laces and dual pull tabs.

Nike Air Max SNDR Canyon Gold. Courtesy of Nike

The result is a light, relatively comfortable, distinct, and stylish pair of sneakers, and they far slimmer in person than they look in photography. Paired with light wash jeans and a white t-shirt, they make for a great summer look, and though I wish they were $130 or $150 rather than their $180 MSRP, I’m just glad they’re back in such good shape.

The build quality is unremarkable, but nor is it disappointing in the way other recent Nike’s have been — do not buy a pair of Panda Dunks. In 2022, Comme des Garcons released a collaborative version of the Sunder Max, and though I loved the white and black “panda” colorway, I ultimately returned them because I didn’t think the quality was anywhere near their $350. Two years later, the ordinary retail version is at a more reasonable price, and I think may be slightly better made.

Comme des Garcon x Nike Sunder Max (2022). Courtesy of Dover Street Market

My only caution is that they run small, so go half a size up, and perhaps a full size if you have a wide foot. They are also technically a women’s release, so make sure to convert the sizing before you check out.

Many sizes are currently sold out on Nike’s web site, but you should be able to find them at other retailers. There will be further releases through the year with pink and light green coming in the main line up and purple, red, and black in the Gore-Tex versions.

Regardless of which you choose, it’s more interesting than the Air Max DN.