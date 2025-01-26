The Volkswagen Microbus’ return trip is way behind schedule.

Plans for a modern reboot of the classic minivan have been in the works since a concept was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show in 2001. Its biggest departure from the original, which was still in production in Brazil then, was that its internal combustion engine had been moved from the rear to the front.

Things took a more dramatic change in 2017 when Volkswagen returned to Detroit with an all-electric concept cleverly named the ID. Buzz. It was touted to have fully autonomous driving capability, dual-motor all-wheel-drive and a driving range of 270 miles per charge.

The ID. Buzz has dual digital displays. Courtesy Volkswagen

Another five years would pass before a production version was launched in Europe, but it has finally arrived in the U.S. for the 2025 model year. VW even made a longer version with us in mind, because even microbuses have to be big here. It also updated the punctuation of its name to ID. Buzz.

The ID. Buzz retains the concept’s futuristic take on heritage styling, complete with a variety of two-tone paint options. I spent time in one painted white and bright Pomelo Yellow, which enhanced its head-turning presence.

Pricing starts at $61,545 for a 282 hp two-wheel drive model, which has its motor appropriately back in the rear, while a 335 hp all-wheel drive example like the one I tested is $69,545. This is definitely not a people’s car.

The 2001 Microbus concept debuted at the Detroit Auto Show. Courtesy Volkswagen

The ID. Buzz is about a foot shorter than the other minivans on the market, none of which is offered in an all-electric version. The closest you can get is the $52,750 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, which can go 32 miles in electric mode before its V6 engine kicks in.

The ID. Buzz can make it much farther than that between charges, but not that far compared to some other electric vehicles. The front-wheel drive model is rated at 234 miles per charge and the all-wheel drive version at 231 miles.

Despite being on the small side, the ID. Buzz has three rows of seats with acres of room for adults in all of them, and a high ceiling that makes getting around the cabin a breeze. The second and third rows fold flat, but only the third can be removed. The trunk behind the third row is about half the size of what you get in the longer minivans, thanks to its stubby tail.

A more direct competitor might be the Kia EV9, even though it is an SUV. It has three rows of seats that aren’t quite as roomy as the ID. Buzz’s, but about the same cargo space. Starting prices include a $56,395 entry-level two-wheel drive model with 230 miles of range and a $61,395 long-range trim with 304 miles of range.

The ID. Buzz dashboard has a minimalist vibe to it and a plank of faux wood across the top. A small digital instrument cluster is attached to the steering column and moves with the wheel so that it is not obscured by the rim when you adjust it.

The Original VW Microbus was built from 1949 until 2013. Courtesy Volkswagen

A touchscreen display with touch-sensitive sliders for the temperature and volume below it handles all of the controls and a few knobs and buttons would be appreciated, as this setup can be finicky to use on the move. A voice assistant named IDA is also on call to handle various functions, but the process is slower than just pressing or turning something.

The all-wheel drive ID. Buzz weighs more than three tons, but the 512 lb-ft of torque provided by its motors moves it with ease. The sight of an oncoming hill doesn’t incite any fear the way it did in the Microbuses of old, which had torque and horsepower figures measured in double-digits.

The ID. Buzz has two sliding doors and three rows of seats. Courtesy Volkswagen

The ID. Buzz is made in Germany and is as solid as a tank. Modern minivans are generally excellent, but it makes the rest feel flimsy. The ride is smooth, the handling is superb and it is as quiet around town and at highway speeds as you can expect a box to be.

It doesn’t have the fully autonomous driving capability promised by the concept, because we’re not quite there yet. It is instead equipped with a feature called IQ. Drive with Travel Assist, which has a lane-centering adaptive cruise control that requires you to keep your hands on the wheel but doesn’t ask them to do much as it steers its way along a lane.

The ID, Buzz is smaller than other minivans. Courtesy Volkswagen

Unfortunately, as if the drop from the concept’s 270 miles to 231 miles in combined driving wasn’t disappointing enough, the ID. Buzz has a maximum charging capability of 170 kilowatts. It takes a half hour or more to refill its 91-kilowatt-hour battery pack to 80% at DC fast public charging stations with that much power. That all means highway driving stints will likely be less than 180 miles each with long stops in between.

In this way the ID. Buzz falls short of its inspiration, which was an iconic road trip machine. Instead, it’s better treated as a short-haul family shuttle that comes home at night to recharge while you rest up for another day on the route. Maybe that’s why they offer it in yellow.