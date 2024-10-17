Israel: ‘Light Is Prevailing Over darkness’

Yahya Sinwar is gone, and the Biden administration should stay out of the way of the IDF.

Prime Minister Netanyahu called it “light is prevailing over darkness.” His phrase is a good way to portray the death of Hamas leader and terrorist Yahya Sinwar, who was killed yesterday by Israeli forces.

Sinwar was the architect of the despicable murderous massacre at the international music festival last October 7, 2023.

He was killed by Israeli soldiers operating in Southern Gaza. His death was confirmed through forensic tests, including DNA and dental checks.

The world now is a better place, but the war’s not over.

There may still be around a hundred hostages, including Americans, in captivity. And there are still two top Hamas leaders living in exile in Qatar, including Sinwar’s deputy.

If Qatar were truly an American friend, they would arrest these men and hand them over to Israel, where they could be brought to justice. And that could conceivably end the war.

Yet here’s something that will not end the war: The Biden-Harris administration insisting that Israel transfer even more aid to Gaza. Even though at least half, if not much more, of these aid trucks are immediately commandeered by Hamas.

And regarding UN refugee relief, there’s plenty of evidence that many, if not most, of their people are either Hamas or Hamas sympathizers.

One of Sinwar’s bodyguards killed in yesterday’s strike was even found carrying a passport, which included his alleged occupation — a teacher working for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

The key point, though, as I’ve said over and over again, is that the American administration should stay out of Israel’s way.

Israel is winning, and Biden-Harris should let them keep winning.

Let the IDF do what the IDF does best.

They’re wiping out Hamas, they’re wiping out Hezbollah, and they are likely to hit Iran, the head of the snake, by attacking Iranian military installations.

Give the IDF all the rope it needs.

They will save America and all civilized people from themselves.

And we will thank Israel before long.