Have I got a boundary-crossing love story for you. It arrives in the form of a new musical called “Midnight,” set in the American South during the 19th century, written by and starring Todrick Hall, a veteran of Broadway and reality TV, and as his playbill bio notes, also “known as one of the pioneers of YouTube.” The show’s mission, according to a press release, is to explore “love, identity, empathy, and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class, and expectation.”