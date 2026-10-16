Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
An ambitious off-Broadway musical which, while inspired by ‘Hamilton,’ lacks its ingenuity and inventiveness.
Have I got a boundary-crossing love story for you. It arrives in the form of a new musical called “Midnight,” set in the American South during the 19th century, written by and starring Todrick Hall, a veteran of Broadway and reality TV, and as his playbill bio notes, also “known as one of the pioneers of YouTube.” The show’s mission, according to a press release, is to explore “love, identity, empathy, and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class, and expectation.”
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Have I got a boundary-crossing love story for you. It arrives in the form of a new musical called “Midnight,” set in the American South during the 19th century, written by and starring Todrick Hall, a veteran of Broadway and reality TV, and as his playbill bio notes, also “known as one of the pioneers of YouTube.” The show’s mission, according to a press release, is to explore “love, identity, empathy, and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class, and expectation.”
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