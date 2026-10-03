Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The South Korean star capped a busy two weeks with an “unbelievable” triumph for his native country.
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Some might suggest the most significant result of Tom Kim winning the men’s singles golf competition at the Asian Games in Japan on Saturday is that it makes him exempt from military service.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
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By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Some might suggest the most significant result of Tom Kim winning the men’s singles golf competition at the Asian Games in Japan on Saturday is that it makes him exempt from military service.
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