Train Attacks Raise Tensions Around the Israeli Soccer Team

Athletes are trying to stay focused on the second game against Paraguay.

The chance for a peaceful Olympics was shattered early Friday morning when arsonists attacked three high-speed rail systems in France, affecting thousands trying to attend the Summer Games at Paris.

The fires also added to the tension surrounding all upcoming sporting events — especially soccer, which is emerging as a disruption hotspot.

Israel’s soccer team meets Paraguay on Saturday in its second game of Group D competition following a 1-1 tie with Mali Wednesday. The heavy security presence that surrounded the Israeli team on its arrival and departure from Parc des Princes Stadium is certain to be repeated after the attacks on the train system in France and the actions by spectators on the opening day of the soccer competition.

Boos and whistles were heard throughout the stadium before Israel’s match with Mali, and Israeli players were booed each time they touched the ball. Although the game proceeded without incident, there were several reports of heated arguments between fans, including one involving a woman holding a Palestinian flag.

Those incidents came after the opening game between Argentina and Morocco was halted after fans ran onto the pitch and plastic bottles and cups were thrown at the Argentinian players. Fans littered the field after Argentina scored an apparent goal in the 105th minute to tie the game, 2-2. The goal was eventually disallowed for offside and the game resumed two hours later without a crowd. Morocco won the match, upsetting the World Cup and Copa America champions, 2-1.

Argentina’s coach, Javier Mascherano, was furious after the match, saying, “Never in my career as a player have I seen a situation like that. It is a circus. It’s a disgrace that this should happen and poison the tournament.”

Israel’s team, in its first Olympic soccer competition since 1976, is a source of pride for its country, but a constant target for anti-Israel activists protesting the Gaza war. The National Cyber Directorate reported on Thursday that Iran is behind a campaign to intimidate members of the Israeli delegation at the Olympics by sending threatening messages and publishing personal information.

“Iran is exploiting an apolitical international sporting competition to promote digital terrorism against Israel and its right to participate in these competitions,” the head of the National Cyber Directorate, Gabi Portnoy, said.

While the cyber-attacks are being monitored, a large police force and Shin Bet forces continue their 24-hour protection of Israel’s soccer team. In addition, nearly, 1,000 police officers are specifically assigned to the soccer venue.

The Israeli soccer players have tried to ignore the outside noise and focus on the competition after letting a 1-0 lead against Mali end in a draw. After collecting one point for the tie, Israel looks to score its first Olympic win by defeating Paraguay, which lost its opener 5-0 to Japan.

An Israeli midfielder, Omri Gandelman, said his team remains confident. “The game plan worked well in the beginning but on the defensive side, we were a bit off and lethargic although we made corrections in the second half,” he said, as reported in SportsRabbi.com. “I believe we will come into the Paraguay game and do a good job. The fact they lost? Every game will be difficult in one way or another. It’s a different game and in any match, anything can happen. We will concentrate on ourselves.”

Israel athletes also begin competing on Saturday in gymnastics, badminton, judo, and swimming. Israel’s culture and sports minister, Miki Zohar, vowed that the Israeli delegation will not be intimated on the field or in the digital space. “Our athletes are more prepared and determined than ever to achieve great results,” he said. “And our security apparatus is ready for any scenario.”

Meanwhile, the American men’s soccer team plays New Zealand on Saturday after losing its opening match to France, 3-0.