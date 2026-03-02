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The New York Sun
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Transatlantic Divide: Epstein Files Take Heads of Europe’s Elite While America’s Hold Firm

The widening accountability gap between America and Europe’s powerful is as much structural as it is America’s love of a saucy political fight.

President Trump speaks as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Vice President JD Vance, and Britian's ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, listen to remarks on a trade deal between the U.S. and U.K., on May 8, 2025, in the Oval Office at Washington, D.C.
President Trump speaks as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Vice President JD Vance, and Britian's ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, listen to remarks on a trade deal between the U.S. and U.K., on May 8, 2025, in the Oval Office at Washington, D.C. AP/Evan Vucci
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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