Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Transportation Secretary’s Reality Show Hits Skids After Ethics Complaint Over Corporate Bankrolling of Family ‘Road Trip’

Sean Duffy says no taxpayer dollars were spent on his family and no one received a salary or production royalties for participating in the reality show produced to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

A screengrab shows a scene from 'The Great American Road Trip,' a reality show featuring Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, ,his wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, and their kids.
A screengrab shows a scene from 'The Great American Road Trip,' a reality show featuring Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, ,his wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, and their kids. U.S. Department of Transportation via YouTube
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp