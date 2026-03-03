Search
The New York Sun
Columnists

Trump Acted When He Had To Act

Iran was within one week to ten days of developing a nuclear bomb, and they were bragging about it to our negotiators.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Tehran, February 7, 2025.
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Tehran, February 7, 2025. Office of the Iranian supreme leader via AP
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp