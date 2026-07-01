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The New York Sun
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Greer Works to Salvage North American Trade Deal After Trump Lets Renewal Deadline Lapse

The U.S. trade representative, Jamieson Greer, says he is looking forward to additional negotiations, though Trump himself has said he is unsure if he wants the deal to survive.

Flags representing the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Flags representing the United States, Canada, and Mexico. AP/Judi Bottoni
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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