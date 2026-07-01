Greer Works to Salvage North American Trade Deal After Trump Lets Renewal Deadline Lapse

Rahm Emmanuel, a Likely 2028 Candidate, Says in Israel That Unconditional Support Must Come to an End
By MATTHEW RICE|
The U.S. trade representative, Jamieson Greer, says he is looking forward to additional negotiations, though Trump himself has said he is unsure if he wants the deal to survive.
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