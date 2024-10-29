Trump, After His Closing Argument at Madison Square Garden, Readies To Fix the Biden-Harris Affordability Crisis

‘This will be America’s new golden age,’ 45th president vows. ‘It’s going to happen quickly too, very quickly.’

Vice President Harris broke it, and President Trump’s got a new team to fix it.

Are you better off than you were four years ago? That’s how Trump began his speech at the remarkable event at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Think of it as a key closing argument.

“I’d like to begin by asking a very simple question: are you better off now than you were four years ago?” he asked.

“This will be America’s new golden age. It’s going to happen quickly too, very quickly,” Trump added. “On issue after issue, Kamala broke it, but I will fix it. We’re going to fix it.”

So, I’ve got three numbers from today’s Wall Street Journal op-ed by Senators Cruz of Texas and Scott of Florida on the Biden-Harris affordability crisis — on wages, cars, and houses.

First, consumer prices in American cities have risen 26 percent faster than private-sector wages.

Second, a family in January 2021 paid on average $11,579 to own a new car, and coverage of related costs for the year. Today, that same car and related costs totals $15,337. That’s a 32 percent price hike.

The third number is the cost of owning and living in a home — $19,119 a year in early 2021 has now jumped to $36,736. That’s a 92 percent hike.

And let me sneak in a fourth number from the senators. The annual cost of owning a new car and new home is 70 percent higher today than it was four years ago.

So, when Trump asks “are you better off than you were four years ago” — the answer is a resounding no.

These are straightforward kitchen-table costs. Nothing fancy. The stuff of which middle-class dreams are made.

The stuff that comprises the American dream for lower-income folks trying to climb the ladder, young folks just starting out, or certainly middle-income, hard-hat, blue-collar folks who are just trying to live a good life.

Hat tip to the senators. It’s a good piece.

And, to that same kitchen table, I want to add the proposition that Ms. Harris broke it, and Trump will fix it.

Here is another closing argument from Trump, and a good one: he really has a whole new cast of people to make sure that he in fact will implement his promises and fix the problems.

I’m just going to read off some of the names: Senator Vance, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Byron Donalds, Hulk Hogan, and Dana White.

There are lots of other folks — both new and old allies — who are helping Trump. But this is an important representative group.

From the Madison Square Group extravaganza, feature one of the many great lines from Mr. Ramaswamy: “If you want to seal the border, vote Trump. If you want to restore law and order in this country, vote Trump. If you want to grow the economy in this country, vote Trump. If you want to revive national pride in this country, vote Trump.”

Mr. Ramaswamy added: “Donald Trump is actually the president who will unite this country, actually. And we don’t talk about that enough.”

Doesn’t get much better or clearer or brilliant than that.

I had to add Mr. White to the list, because his UFC is attracting so many young voters to Trump.

And I added Mr. Hogan to the list. No, I don’t see Hulk running the Treasury Department. He has earned his keep, though, by correctly pointing out there were “no stinking Nazis” at the Garden on Sunday. And he’s pretty cool.

And so is Trump — pretty cool — with his new team and his strong closing arguments. And his Al Smith Dinner speech. And his rally at the South Bronx. And his barber shop visits. And his extra salt on the McDonald’s fries. And, yes, his Madison Square Garden speech, which was seen by tens of millions of people.

And Trump is cool for one other reason: the people he surrounds himself with are all very smart.

They’re not exactly Abe Lincoln’s “Team of Rivals.” But the group, along with many others, shows that Trump has the confidence and good judgment to get the very best people on his team.

And that’s why he can say, with growing confidence: Ms. Harris broke it, Trump will fix it.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.