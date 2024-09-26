Trump, After Zelensky’s Foray Into American Presidential Politics, Says Ukraine Is ‘Dead’

Ukraine’s leader had groused that Trump ‘doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how.’

President Trump described Ukraine in bleak and mournful terms Wednesday, referring to its people as “dead” and the country itself as “demolished,” and further raising questions about how much the former president would be willing if elected again to concede in a negotiation over the country’s future.

Trump argued Ukraine should have made concessions to President Putin in the months before Russia’s February 2022 attack, declaring that even “the worst deal would’ve been better than what we have now.”

Trump, who has long been critical of American aid to Ukraine, frequently claims that Russia never would have invaded if he was president and that he would put an end to the war if he returned to the White House. But rarely has he discussed the conflict in such detail.

His remarks, at a North Carolina event billed as an economic speech, come on the heels of a debate this month in which he pointedly refused to say whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war. On Tuesday, Trump touted the prowess of Russia and its predecessor Soviet Union, saying that wars are “what they do.”

President Zelensky, center, tours the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant at Scranton, Pennsylvania, September 22, 2024. Staff Sergeant Deonte Rowell/U.S. Army via AP

The Republican former president, attuned to slights, began his denunciation of Ukraine by alluding to President Zelensky’s recent criticism of Trump and his running mate, Senator Vance, a leading critic of American military aid to Kyiv.

Mr. Zelensky, who is visiting America this week to attend the United Nations General Assembly, told the New Yorker that Mr. Vance was “too radical” for proposing that Ukraine surrender territories under Russian control and that Trump “doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how.”

Said Trump, “It’s something we have to have a quick discussion about because the president of Ukraine is in our country and he’s making little nasty aspersions toward your favorite president, me.”

Trump painted Ukraine as a country in ruins outside its capital, Kyiv, short on soldiers and losing population to war deaths and neighboring countries. He questioned whether the country has any bargaining chips left to negotiate an end to the war.

Senator Vance, a leading critic of American aid to Ukraine, on August 14, 2024, at Byron Center, Michigan. AP/Carlos Osorio

“Any deal — the worst deal — would’ve been better than what we have now,” Trump said. “If they made a bad deal it would’ve been much better. They would’ve given up a little bit and everybody would be living and every building would be built and every tower would be aging for another 2,000 years.”

“What deal can we make? It’s demolished,” he added. “The people are dead. The country is in rubble.”

Mr. Zelensky is pitching the White House on what he calls a victory plan for the war, expected to include an ask to use long-range Western weapons to strike Russian targets.

Associated Press