Kash Patel Fires More FBI Employees Linked to Jack Smith’s Mar-a-Lago Documents Case Against Trump

‘Ulster American’ Is a Bawdy Send Up of Progressive Pieties — and an Irreverent Inquiry Into Irishness
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
FBI director, under scrutiny for his USA Men’s Hockey celebration and use of a government jet, also announces that the Biden Justice Department had secretly obtained phone records on him and Susie Wiles.
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By SHARON KEHNEMUI|
By DONALD KIRK|