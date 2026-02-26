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Kash Patel Fires More FBI Employees Linked to Jack Smith’s Mar-a-Lago Documents Case Against Trump

FBI director, under scrutiny for his USA Men’s Hockey celebration and use of a government jet, also announces that the Biden Justice Department had secretly obtained phone records on him and Susie Wiles.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel looks on prior to the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel looks on prior to the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Elsa/Getty Images
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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