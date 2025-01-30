Trump Dropping Security Details for Pompeo and Bolton Without Warning to Iran Could Lead to an ‘Unnecessary War’

When the president removed security details for officials targeted by Tehran, absent was any talk of consequences if the Iranians carry out their plans for vengeance.

President Trump is removing security details from former government officials being targeted by Iran. Mr. Trump, also on Tehran’s hit list, says the men can afford their own security. The move raises concerns about America turning a deaf ear to Tehran’s “Death to America” chants.

On Tuesday, “multiple senior administration officials” told Fox News that Defense Secretary Hegseth is expected to yank the security from the former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, General Mark Milley.

General Milley was chairman in 2020, when Mr. Trump ordered the drone strike that killed the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani. That strike crippled Iran’s vast terrorist network in the region, and they vowed revenge.

In addition to General Milley, Iran is believed to be targeting Secretary Pompeo and his aide, Brian Hook, as well as the former national security advisor, John Bolton. Mr. Trump has removed security details for all of them. “You can’t have a security detail for the rest of your life because you worked for government,” he said on Friday.

Mr. Trump noted that General Milley and others “all made a lot of money” from their service. “They can hire their own security.” He even offered to “give them some good numbers of very good security people.” Absent was any warning to the Iranians about carrying out their plans for vengeance.

Exposing targets to Iran — a dictatorship where the incentive is to tell the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, what he wants to hear — invites a miscalculation. For half a century, the regime has shouted “Death to America,” and too often, the response from America has been to turn a deaf ear.

Tehran, primed to judge America as weak, could now redouble efforts to strike. Last year, the Biden administration named two operatives of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who plotted to assassinate Messrs. Trump and Bolton.

In October, a National Security Council spokesman, Sean Savett, “strongly” condemned Iran’s “brazen threats.” He wrote that “should Iran attack any of our citizens,” they would “face severe consequences.”

Mr. Trump, when the Biden Administration announced the plotting, urged a hard line. He suggested that Biden tell the Iranians “that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens.”

In his first term, Mr. Trump towed that hard line. Although the profanity was bleeped for broadcast, I was listening on the live feed when he told my former boss, Rush Limbaugh, in a 2020 interview that Iran had “been put on notice.”

“If you fuck around with us,” Mr. Trump said, “if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before.” At the time, I recall wondering how many wars might have been avoided if presidents had spoken with such bluntness.

When President Franklin Roosevelt wrote a letter to Adolf Hitler in 1938 listing the countries he hoped Germany wouldn’t invade, the dictator read it to the Reichstag, inspiring peals of laughter. Winston Churchill urged a stronger stance, but Roosevelt refused.

It would have been “easy, without shedding a drop of blood,” Churchill told Congress in 1941, for America and the U.K. to have made clear to Hitler the price of aggression. This missed opportunity was on Churchill’s mind when Roosevelt asked what this new war ought to be called.

“The Unnecessary War,” Churchill replied. President Reagan, speaking to high school students in 1986, noted that American officers had asked their defeated Japanese counterparts why they had attacked Pearl Harbor. “We didn’t think you’d fight,” was a common response.

In 1990, Iraq’s dictator, Saddam Hussein, asked America’s ambassador, April Glaspie, if they’d oppose his invasion of Kuwait. “We have no opinion on your Arab-Arab conflicts,” she said. “The Kuwait issue is not associated with America.”

A war in Kuwait resulted and gave rise to others in the years that followed. It is not hard at least to speculate that those wars could have been avoided by making clear that the cost of attacking America or its allies would be higher than any benefit gained. Mr. Trump understood the Iranian threat in his first term.