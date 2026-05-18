Trump Drops IRS Lawsuit as DOJ Creates $1.776 Billion ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Democratic lawmakers decry what they say is a ‘slush fund’ for political cronies approved before a judge can rule on the merits of a lawsuit brought against the IRS and Treasury Department for the unauthorized release of the president’s tax returns.
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