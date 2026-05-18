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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump Drops IRS Lawsuit as DOJ Creates $1.776 Billion ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

Democratic lawmakers decry what they say is a ‘slush fund’ for political cronies approved before a judge can rule on the merits of a lawsuit brought against the IRS and Treasury Department for the unauthorized release of the president’s tax returns.

President Trump prepares to speak in the ballroom of the Mar-a-Lago Club October 29, 2024, at Palm Beach, Florida.
President Trump prepares to speak in the ballroom of the Mar-a-Lago Club October 29, 2024, at Palm Beach, Florida. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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