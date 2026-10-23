Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The 47th president could answer questions under oath — for the first time — about the riot at the Capitol.
Published:
Updated:
A ruling by United States Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett that President Trump must either sit for a deposition by the British Broadcasting Corporation or have his $10 billion lawsuit against the network dismissed imposes a difficult decision on the president.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A ruling by United States Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett that President Trump must either sit for a deposition by the British Broadcasting Corporation or have his $10 billion lawsuit against the network dismissed imposes a difficult decision on the president.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime