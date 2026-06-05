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The New York Sun
Justice

Trump’s $10 Billion Lawsuit Against the BBC Could Expose Details of His Role on January 6

The 47th president is resisting the broadcaster’s request to pry open the Donald J. Trump Trust.

President Trump on January 6, 2021.
President Trump on January 6, 2021. AP/Jacquelyn Martin.
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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