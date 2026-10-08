New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The president is among a list of heavyweights who hope to claim the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
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President Trump? Prime Minister Mark Carney? Pope Leo XIV? Greta Thunberg? The list of peace Nobel candidates is strewn with the sublime and the ridiculous — as at times is the prize itself.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
President Trump? Prime Minister Mark Carney? Pope Leo XIV? Greta Thunberg? The list of peace Nobel candidates is strewn with the sublime and the ridiculous — as at times is the prize itself.
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