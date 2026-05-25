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The New York Sun
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Trump Looks Assured To Win the Iran War, Even If the Results of the Midterms Appear Less Certain

Americans dislike higher gas prices, but the president’s critics fail to notice that this is not a ‘forever war’ that will vaporize support for the commander-in-chief.

President Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, May 8, 2026.
President Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, May 8, 2026. AP/Jose Luis Magana
CONRAD BLACK

CONRAD BLACK

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