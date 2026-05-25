Trump Looks Assured To Win the Iran War, Even If the Results of the Midterms Appear Less Certain

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Americans dislike higher gas prices, but the president’s critics fail to notice that this is not a ‘forever war’ that will vaporize support for the commander-in-chief.
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