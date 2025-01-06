The sentencing is scheduled to take place on January 10, just ten days before the inauguration.

President Trump’s defense attorneys have asked the judge presiding over his hush-money case, Juan Merchan, to hold off on the upcoming sentencing he scheduled for Friday while they appeal last week’s ruling.

“Today, President Trump’s legal team moved to stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt,” a Trump spokesman, Steven Cheung, said as reported by the Associated Press on Monday morning.

“The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the state constitution of New York, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed.”

Last week, Judge Merchan refused to dismiss the criminal case brought against Trump by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, and said that he would sentence the once and future president on January 10, just ten days before the inauguration.

Michael Cohen, right, testifies on the witness stand with Judge Juan Merchan presiding in Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May 20, 2024, at New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

The judge signaled that the president-elect would be released on what is known as an unconditional discharge, essentially a sentence of nothing– no jail, no probation, no fines, no obligation or conditions attached. The case would be done after sentencing. However, Trump would formally become a convicted felon, and the first president in U.S. history to assume the presidency as a convict. This would be a victory for Mr. Bragg.

“‘Acting’ Justice Merchan, who is a radical partisan, just issued another order that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it,” Trump fumed on his social media platform, Truth Social, last week.

Earlier, on Sunday, Trump called Judge Merchan a “CORRUPT and TOTALLY CONFLICTED POLITICAL HACK” and railed, as he has multiple times in the past, that “I even have, STILL, an Unconstitutional Gag Order where I am not allowed to speak about the Judge’s highly disqualifying Conflicts of Interest.”

Trump has been enraged by the gag order, which restricts him from criticizing the family members of court staff. The judge imposed a gag order against Trump after people involved in the case began receiving death threats. This means he cannot denounce the judge’s adult daughter, Loren Merchan, a Democratic operative, who has done work for Trump’s foes such as Vice President Harris and Senator Schiff. Judge Merchan has also given very small amounts of money, less than fifty dollars, to the Democrats, including to President Biden.

President Trump in court during his hush-money trial on May 30, 2024, at New York City. Steven Hirsch/Getty Images, file

An oversight panel of judges said it was inappropriate of him to make the donation, but did not disqualify him and Judge Merchan did not recuse himself from the case.

In his ruling rejecting to throw out the case, Judge Merchan reasoned that the Supreme Court’s landmark decision that presidents are immune from prosecution when exercising the ‘core powers’ of their presidencies does not apply to this case, as Trump’s attorneys had argued, because Trump’s acts were not official.

In May of last year, a jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony charges of falsification of business records in an alleged scheme to interfere with the 2016 election.

Mr. Bragg had alleged that in 2016, with Election Day nearing, Trump’s then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, made a $130,000 hush-money payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to buy her silence about her claim that she had a single sexual encounter with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in 2006. Trump was accused of directing Cohen to wire the money to Ms. Clifford and then disguise Trump’s reimbursement to Cohen as a legal fee. Mr. Bragg translated this transaction into multiple felony counts. Trump denies all charges and says he never had sex with Ms. Clifford.

Loren Merchan, Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter, has worked as a Democratic operative with Kamala Harris as a client. Facebook

Trump was scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. Yet on July 1, the Supreme Court declared that presidents are immune from prosecution when fulfilling the duties of their presidencies. Within hours of the landmark ruling, Trump’s attorneys asked Judge Merchan to dismiss the hush-money verdict and the indictment, arguing Mr. Bragg used evidence during the trial that stemmed from the time Trump served his first term as president.

The judge moved the sentencing first to September then to early November, and then to after the election so it would not influence voters. Trump’s attorneys proposed several legal arguments to dismiss the case, which the judge rejected last week.

On Monday, Trump’s attorneys argued that they would appeal Judge Merchan’s decision to uphold the verdict to the Appellate Division First Judicial Department and asked the judge to hold off with the sentencing until the matter is resolved.

Trump can also appeal the conviction after he is sentenced, and he has sworn to take the case to the Supreme Court, if needed, to overturn the guilty verdict.