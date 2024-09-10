Trump’s Debate Message — the Promise of Growth

His speech to the Economic Club of New York emerges as a likely bridge to the debate.

Last week at the Economic Club of New York, President Trump gave a tour-de-force speech, centered on the optimistic theme of economic growth and how it enables everyone, no matter race, color, or creed to climb the ladder of success and achieve the American dream.

His speech was a masterpiece. Not only the big picture themes, but the level of detail in all likelihood never before seen in a presidential speech.

There will be much more than the economy in tonight’s presidential debate with Vice President Harris. I do believe, though, that Trump’s Economics Club speech will be an important bridge to a strong performance in tonight’s debate.

Now, he will hold Ms. Harris’s feet to the fire on her ultra-liberal progressive policies.

Such as decriminalizing illegal immigrants, the Green New Deal EV mandate misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act” where she cast the deciding vote. Her ban on fracking.

Her consistent objection to building a Trumpian wall on the southern border. Her support for Medicare-for-all and end to private health insurance. And of course, her huge taxing, spending, and regulating.

Of course, she was President Biden’s co-pilot for three-and-a-half years, encompassing the administration’s numerous failures.

Even to the point where her so-called policy website contained the source code that shows it was a copy paste plagiarism of Mr. Biden’s campaign.

As Ms. Harris has said, her values haven’t changed. So her many flip-flops are without meaning.

Trump will also defend his record on the economy, inflation, jobs, immigration, and foreign policy. Yet his pro-growth economic plan will show viewers and voters the way out of the Biden-Harris affordability crisis. Where over the length of their term, prices have outstripped wages on a cumulative basis.

Here’s a stat: after inflation, income growth between 2021 and 2023 under Biden-Harris was only $1,350. Real income growth between 2017 and 2019 under Trump was $6,400, almost 5 times as much.

Trump has a detailed plan of pro-growth policies to cut taxes, cut regulations, cut energy costs, cut unfair trading practices, and a musk commission to cut spending,

Also, an unbreakable commitment to keep the American dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Some on Wall Street think his plan is inflationary.

This cannot possibly be.

In the case of tariffs aimed at curbing unfair trade, American consumers will always boycott higher prices.

Just as was the case with China tariffs — and no resulting inflation — the burden of the tariff is borne by the Chinese company who must cut their prices in order to sell in America.

What’s more, Trump has proposed a corporate tax cut to 15 percent for domestically produced goods. That’s pro-growth and counter-inflationary.

And supply-side incentives like these will produce more goods on the market — by lowering prices, not raising them

It’s Ms. Harris’s giant tax hikes on large and small businesses that will remove incentives and block goods production, thereby raising prices and causing higher inflation.

Her economic speech at Atlanta not only included totally discredited price controls, but also a $2 trillion price tag for additional spending and a $25,000 free money plan that will jack up home prices and make them even more unaffordable and out of reach for young families.

And finally, if Ms. Harris ever did get an unrealized capital gains tax, it would absolutely crush the American stock market.

And some odd 130 million Americans with their IRA/401K savings and retirement accounts would be decimated. She has yet to flip-flop on that promise.

Harris Democrats never talk growth. Biden Democrats never talk growth.

Tonight, Donald Trump is ready to talk growth. It’s a winning message.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.