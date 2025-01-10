Trump is preparing a flood of new executive orders to overturn President Biden’s big government regulatory socialism.

President-elect Trump’s red hot honeymoon is on a roll.

Trump has successfully persuaded Senate Republicans to go along with his one big beautiful bill strategy — to get tax cuts, border closing, energy production, and the DOGE brothers’ downsizing of government.

So the blue-collar boom can truly begin this year, in order to make good on Trump’s promises to his working class coalition.

He’s got his eye on universal tariffs that could raise as much as $500 billion a year.

The Republican House speaker, Mike Johnson, is pulling together one big beautiful coalition to pass the reconciliation bill.

Chief executives far and wide who opposed Trump in the past are all pouring a million dollars or more into the president-elect’s inauguration.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg ended censorship on Facebook and Instagram. And Mr. Zuckerberg plus Jeff Bezos of Amazon are both ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The major Wall Street banks have all run away from the woke climate net-zero E.S.G. alliance.

Judge Juan Merchan and the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, gave Trump an “unconditional discharge.” Every other weaponized lawfare case against Trump has collapsed.

An appeals court just prevented any report from Special Counsel Jack Smith or Attorney General Garland — at least for now.

President Putin wants to meet with Trump. Communist China’s leader Xi Jinping is sending an emissary to his inauguration.

To name a few that may be announced on January 20, we are expecting:

– Remain in Mexico. Ending catch and release. Deportations. Ending illegal migrant air flights.

– Plus, ending the electric vehicle mandate. Reversing the offshore drilling ban for fossil fuels. Reopening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. And ending the liquefied natural gas exports moratorium.

In effect, Trump is ending the Biden administration, and its ill-advised policies.

And even today’s jobs report — which surprised Wall Street on the upside — is being touted by some as more proof of the “Trump effect.”

In light of the enormous jump in small business confidence that immediately followed the election, it could well be that a chunk of December’s job gains are related to the incoming president’s pro-growth agenda.

Meanwhile, financial markets are throwing a temper tantrum at Federal Reserve head Jay Powell because he and his hordes of PhDs got the interest rate and economic story wrong — yet again.

The Fed cut rates, but the market raised them.

That’s called a sign of no confidence.

The man who’s got plentiful confidence right now, though, is Donald J. Trump.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.