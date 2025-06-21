Trump’s Revolution Barrels Ahead, Driving Democrats Into Counterproductive Tantrums

Why is the opposition failing to offer alternative agendas and compromises?

Senator Padilla recently crashed a press conference by the homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem. He deliberately wore no identification. He gave no advance warning that he would disrupt her briefing.

Instead, Mr. Padilla barged forward to the podium, shouting about the deportation of illegal aliens. [Mr. Padilla contends that he asked to attend the event and was escorted in by members of the FBI and National Guard.]

Immediately, Mr. Padilla got his press moment wish — once Secret Service agents, who had no idea who Mr. Padilla was, forcibly removed him.

Senator Booker, recently attempted a pseudo-filibuster, speaking nonstop for 25 hours straight — not to delay legislation, but to fixate on President Trump.

A South Carolina Democratic state representative, Julie von Haefen, just posted on social media an image of a bloody guillotine. It bore the title “In these difficult times, some cuts may be necessary” and was juxtaposed with an image of a hanging, beheaded Mr. Trump, who, a year ago, was the target of two failed assassination attempts.

The more Los Angeles’s mayor, Karen Bass, and Governor Newsom scream at Mr. Trump for nationalizing the California Guard to stop Los Angeles’s nightly violent anti-ICE protests, the more the two appear on the side of those who riot, destroy property, and attack police.

Yet who really wants to side with illegal aliens who spit on and burn American flags while waving Mexican flags?

Recently, some Democrats and leftists have romanticized an illegal alien, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is an accused domestic abuser, gang member, and alleged human trafficker.

They also canonized a green card holder, Mahmoud Khalil. But that pro-Hamas “student” helped organize and defend sometimes violent and antisemitic demonstrations at Columbia University.

For some on the left, the assassin of UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive, Luigi Mangione, has become a folk hero.

Others champion the undocumented family of illegal alien Mohammed Sabry Soliman and demand that they not be deported home to the Middle East — despite accusations that Mr. Soliman recently attempted to murder Jews using a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails.

The former Democratic candidate, Secretary Clinton, along with other prominent Democrats, mocked the recent Washington, D.C., military parade commemorating the 250th anniversary of the army, comparing it unfavorably with their own concurrent “No Kings” anti-Trump protests.

Those demonstrations — subsidized by left-wing billionaire donors — were utterly incoherent.

No other president has faced more lower federal court injunctions blocking executive orders than Mr. Trump.

Indeed, dozens of cherry-picked, left-wing district judges — the real unchecked “kings” — now routinely block almost every one of Mr. Trump’s executive orders.

Why are opposition Democrats not offering alternative agendas and compromises?

Could they partner with Mr. Trump to allow green cards to illegal aliens who have no criminal records, have not been on public assistance, are now employed, and have resided in America for over five years?

Could Democrats meet with the president to express bipartisan support for democratic Israel in its existential war with theocratic Iran?

Instead, why do Democrats throw temper tantrums to howl nihilistically at everything Mr. Trump says and does?

One, exasperated Democrats lack all levers of political power — the Congress, the White House, and the Supreme Court. So, they take to the press and the streets.

Two, Democrats are permanently frustrated that the more they scream and stomp, the more polls show radical declines in public support for their party.

Three, their nemesis, 79-year-old Mr. Trump, seems impervious to Democratic lawfare, threats, and smears.

Despite the hysterical attacks, he is still polling now about where prior presidents like George Bush and Barack Obama were at similar junctures in their second terms.

The more Mr. Trump is smeared as a fascist or dictator, the more polls — like the latest liberal Economist/YouGov survey — show him gaining public support for securing the border and deportation.

And the more the left damns Mr. Trump as a racist, the more he wins unprecedented Black and Hispanic support. In recent Rasmussen tracking polls, Mr. Trump garnered 54 percent approval from Black voters and 53 percent from Hispanics.

Four, Mr. Trump proves a hard-to-hit, moving target for the frustrated left. He cannot quite be pigeonholed as a predictable right-wing bogeyman.

Unlike the left, when Mr. Trump weighs in on the Ukraine war, he first begins by deploring the tragic waste of over a million lives.

No one is more pro-Israel. Yet no one has offered a losing Iran a chance to negotiate its way out of total and humiliating defeat.

Mr. Trump talks nonstop about protecting the middle class. Unions like him; Wall Street mostly despises him.

Mr. Trump wants to deport as many illegal alien criminals as possible. Yet he is willing to consider green cards for unlawful aliens who are working, crime-free, and with long residence in America.

The Trump counterrevolution barrels ahead. The people cheer. And Democrats keep barking at the moon.

Tribune Content Agency