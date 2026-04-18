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The New York Sun
Opinion

Viktor Orban, Despite Defeat, Vindicated by European Union’s Turn Against Unchecked Migration 

Hungarian premier’s ‘tragedy is that Europe is finally coming around to his point of view on the importance of strong borders,’ laments Rod Dreher.

Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, at Budapest, Hungary, April 7, 2026.
Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, at Budapest, Hungary, April 7, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/pool via AP
MICHAEL BARONE

MICHAEL BARONE

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