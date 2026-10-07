New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Brett McGurk says that only military pressure forced Hamas to ultimately release Gaza hostages.
A former Middle East adviser to Presidents Obama and Biden, Brett McGurk, seems to defend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against political opponents’ accusation of October 7, 2023 failures, as well as insufficient efforts afterwards to release hostages.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
A former Middle East adviser to Presidents Obama and Biden, Brett McGurk, seems to defend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against political opponents’ accusation of October 7, 2023 failures, as well as insufficient efforts afterwards to release hostages.
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