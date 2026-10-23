Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Such levies are economically destructive, administratively nightmarish, and unlikely to achieve anything close to what their advocates promise.
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French economist Gabriel Zucman has come to California bearing a familiar French solution to a fiscal problem: another tax.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
French economist Gabriel Zucman has come to California bearing a familiar French solution to a fiscal problem: another tax.
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