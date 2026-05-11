Search
The New York Sun
Justice

Weinstein Fate Could Turn as Expert Witness Explains Confusing Behavior of Rape Accuser

‘The idea of yelling didn’t even occur to me,’ an expert witness says in a charged psychological debrief of victims’ fears.

Jessica Mann arrives for Harvey Weinstein's trial in criminal court, in New York, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
Jessica Mann arrives for Harvey Weinstein's trial in criminal court, in New York, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. AP Photo/Richard Drew
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp