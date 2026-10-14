The one blue state where President Trump has thus far campaigned is New York, where he held a rally at Syracuse with the GOP nominee for governor, Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County executive challenging Governor Kathy Hochul. Mr. Blakeman has fully embraced the president during his campaign, speaking on stage with him at the Syracuse rally, and echoing the president’s campaign rhetoric during Tuesday’s debate. The GOP candidate even joined Mr. Trump at an NBA finals game earlier this year, where the president was incessantly booed.