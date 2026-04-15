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Welcome to Washington: The SAVE America Act’s Last Stand

A fight over warrantless surveillance in the House will likely bring about an end to the conservatives’ bill to require proof of citizenship before registering to vote. 

President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson speak to reporters after departing a House Republican conference meeting, May 20, 2025.
President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson speak to reporters after departing a House Republican conference meeting, May 20, 2025. AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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Welcome to Washington: The SAVE America Act’s Last Stand | The New York Sun