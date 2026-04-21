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The New York Sun
Education

Who’s Too Dumb To Teach? Homeschooling Parents Clap Back, Citing Lower Test Scores Among Public School Students

A teacher’s disrespect toward parents triggers a fierce social media debate over parental intelligence and the quality of the public education system.

Drew Waller, 7, Zion Waller, 10, and Ahmad Waller, 11, left to right, study during homeschooling, at Raleigh, North Carolina.
Drew Waller, 7, Zion Waller, 10, and Ahmad Waller, 11, left to right, study during homeschooling, at Raleigh, North Carolina. Courtesy of Dalaine Bradley via AP
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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