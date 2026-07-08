Why Did Trump Abandon His New Air Force One in Turkey?

‘Watch What I Do,’ Fetterman Says
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The president announced he would be taking the old Air Force One out, and while he said the new plane would go on tour to U.S. bases, reporters speculated security was an issue.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By VIVEK NAGRANI|
By LUKE FUNK|
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