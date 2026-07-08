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The New York Sun
Foreign

Why Did Trump Abandon His New Air Force One in Turkey?

The president announced he would be taking the old Air Force One out, and while he said the new plane would go on tour to U.S. bases, reporters speculated security was an issue.

Four F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, fly alongside the new Air Force One over the Washington, D.C., area, June 26, 2026.
Four F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, fly alongside the new Air Force One over the Washington, D.C., area, June 26, 2026. Lauren Diaz via DVIDS
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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