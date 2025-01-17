The Honda Prologue was one of the surprise electric vehicle hits of 2024.

Honda delivered 33,000 of the midsize SUVs and it was the third-best-selling electric vehicle in the U.S. during the final months of the year, behind only the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3.

It even outsold the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which is embarrassing for General Motors because it builds the Prologue for Honda using its electric vehicle technology.

While you might expect Honda to not want to mess with this kind of success, it’s already decided to step away from the relationship and design its own Ohio-built EVs that will be going on sale next year.

Unlike the Saloon, the 0 Series SUV has a small rear window. . Courtesy Honda

The Honda 0 Saloon and SUV were previewed at CES this week and it was hard to miss them.

The four-door Saloon — which is what the British call a sedan — has the wedge-shaped style of a 1980s exotic supercar, complete with headlights hidden under sliding covers. Had it shown up with a Lamborghini badge on the hood, none in attendance would’ve been the wiser.

The SUV has a more conventional shape, but also futuristic flush surfacing similar to the sedan’s and a narrow slot for the rear window, something the Saloon doesn’t even have.

The Afeela 1 will be built by Honda for the Sony Honda Mobility partnership. Courtesy Honda

Detaisl are still being kept under wraps, but Honda said the philosophy behind the vehicles is “thin, light and wise.” which is a reference to their sleek aerodynamics, low weight and advanced electronics.

A driving range of approximately 300 miles can be expected and Honda is hopeful that you won’t have to do all of the driving yourself.

It is developing Level 3 autonomous driving capability, which means the driver can take their attention entirely away from the road in areas where the car knows it can operate on its own. Wall to wall screens across the top of the dashboard will offer various forms of entertainment to keep them occupied.

Honda named the software that will run it Asimo, after the famous line of robots it built and demonstrated in the early 2000s. It said it will recognize and determine the intent of humans moving around it, which should make it a safer driver than any one of them.

The 0 Series SUV is less radically styled than the Saloon. Courtesy Honda

The AI-powered system will also be able to have conversations with the passengers, understand their mood and make suggestions about destinations.

Ambitious? It sure sounds like it is, but Honda has never been a company that promises much more than it can deliver, so it must be pretty confident it can pull it off. Then again, it will be able to update the system with new capabilities over time, so there is no telling exactly what will be available when the vehicles go on sale.

The electric vehicle is designed with semi-autonomous driving capability. Courtesy Honda

Also unknown are the price tags. Honda has previously suggested that the 0 Series models will cost less than the Tesla Model S and Model X, which could put them in the $80,000 range. Whether that’s the starting point or what a fully loaded vehicle will cost has not been confirmed.

One hint might come from another Honda-powered car that was revealed at CES, which won’t be sold by Honda itself. Much like GM builds the Prologue, Honda will be manufacturing the oddly named Affela 1 for the newly created Sony Honda Mobility brand using 0 Series tech.

Screens across the dashboard provide entertainment options. Courtesy Honda

The four-door is relatively bland-looking compared to the 0 Series Saloon but it is packed with Sony features, including streaming video and Playstation games that the driver and passengers can use when it is in Level 3 autonomous mode or parked to charge. But while its bulbous shape isn’t a head-turner, its $103,000 launch price is and not in a good way. Even if the 0 Series costs the same, it likely won’t have much trouble outselling the Afeela 1 on style alone, at a lower price it shouldn’t be a contest.

Either way, the best seller will have the Honda name on it. Too bad General Motors didn’t think of that.