With a Stroke of Trump’s Pen, Four Years of Biden’s Big-Government Socialism Are Gone

Executive orders roll back virtually all of the Biden administration’s policies.

With a stroke of President Trump’s pen, four years of Biden big government socialism are gone.

With a few strokes of Mr. Trump’s pen — 118 to be exact, just on Day 1 — his executive orders rolled back virtually all of the Biden administration’s policies.

Bidenomics in reverse, as my buddy Steve Moore put it.

And these executive orders will kick in fast — Mr. Trump’s appointees will see to that.

And for the economy, American business is back in the saddle.

Here’s this from famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller:

“I’ve been doing this for 49 years, and we’re probably going from the most anti-business administration to the opposite. We do a lot of talking to CEOs and companies on the ground, and I’d say CEOs are somewhere between relieved and giddy.”

And, wait a minute, this is Davos week. But, metaphorically, this week Davos is really a ghost town.

All the action has moved to Mar-a-Lago from Davos.

Speaking at the conference, historian Walter Russell Mead said that the Davos class needs to understand “who’s won — which is Trump — but who’s lost, which is to say us.”

Mr. Mead went on to say that Davos causes such as climate, woke human rights, and globalism — have all failed.

And no one understands these failures better than Mr. Trump.

And like the good businessman Mr. Trump once was, before becoming president, his transformational policies won’t wait for a month — or a year — he wants them implemented at once.

No one has ever used executive orders the way Mr. Trump has.

Mr. Biden’s war against fossil fuels — gone.

Open borders and a wave of illegal immigration — gone.

Excessive government spending — about to be gone.

Disempowering the socialist regulatory state — they’re about to be gone.

Using tariffs to counter unfair trade or promote “America First” foreign policy — about to be put in place.

Allowing foreign governments to tax American companies — gone.

Far-out woke and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion — gone.

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags flying over our embassies — gone.

Government censorship — gone.

An endless number of genders — gone. Back to two.

So-called permanent bureaucrats with left-wing policies — gone.

Gulf of Mexico — on its way out.

Panama Canal — looking for new management.

Greenland — crying out for new ownership.

You get the idea folks.

Mr. Trump is not only changing policies, he’s changing the very nature and mission of government. And resuscitating private business entrepreneurship.

All with a few strokes of a pen.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.