Search
The New York Sun
National

With Social Media Addiction on Parents’ Minds, Scientists Draw Connection Between Cell Phones and Physical Ills

With billions of wireless devices now in use, a new study says current public safety guidance, unchanged since 1996, is 200 times below healthy exposure limits.

A toddler interacts with a cell phone.
A toddler interacts with a cell phone. Helena Lopes via Pexels.com
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp