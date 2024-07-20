WNBA All-Star Game Matches Rising Stars against Olympic Legends

All-Star games are normally meaningless exhibitions where a sport’s best athletes convene to swap stories, share some laughs, and enjoy a break from the pressures of competing during the regular season. The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is different.

The WNBA All-Stars, highlighted by rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, challenge the U.S. Women’s Olympic team led by A’ja Wilson and Diana Taurasi, in the 20th WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at Footprint Center at Phoenix.

While the format repeats the All-Star Game held before the Tokyo Olympics, won 93-85 by the WNBA All-Stars, this year’s showdown comes as the league enters a new era of popularity, personalities, and priorities.

The WNBA All-Stars are out to prove they are the future. At the same time, TEAM USA is considered one of the best women’s basketball rosters ever assembled, all adding a competitive element to Saturday’s nationally televised game.

“I feel like this game is going to be so much different than last year,” second-time WNBA All-Star, Aliyah Boston, of the Indiana Fever, said during the Orange Carpet ceremony Thursday night. “Last year was a lot of fun, but this year I might have to put that mouth guard in.”

Most intriguing is Ms. Clark, the Fever’s No.1 overall pick from Iowa, teaming for the first time with Ms. Reese, taken by the Chicago Sky with the seventh overall selection out of LSA. Their popularity and early impact on the league have helped generate a boom in attendance and television ratings. Often viewed as rivals, both have lived up to the hype with Ms. Clark becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double and later setting a single-game assist record with 19. Ms. Reese set a WNBA record with 15 straight double-doubles. On Saturday, they’ll represent the new guard against the old guard.

“It’s rare to have two rookies in the All-Star game,” Ms. Clark said during the Orange Carpet ceremony. “Obviously, the fans are super excited about it. I think it’s just really good for the W and obviously, she’s having an incredible year. It’s going to be fun.”

Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty is in her fifth All-Star game and looking forward to playing alongside Ms. Clark and Ms. Reese, who some thought deserved consideration to be on the Olympic team. “I’m excited about dishing it to Caitlin for a deep three,” she said. “I’m excited to play with Angel, too. Her energy is always infectious. You can feel it playing against her, so playing with her is going to be cool.”

The game is a tune-up for TEAM USA, preparing for the Paris Game where it will compete for its eighth consecutive gold medal. It’s also a celebration for Ms. Taurasi of the hometown Phoenix Mercury, who is playing in her 11th All-Star Game and sixth Olympics in what could be her last season.

“It’s such a tricky game,” Ms. Taurasi, 42, said during the Orange Carpet Ceremony. “For the WNBA All-Stars, it’s a showcase to go out there and have fun and enjoy it. We’re trying to build chemistry. We’re trying to run plays. It’s a different mindset. We’re going to use it as a building block for Paris and try to get on the same page as quickly as possible and hopefully win.”

The influx of talent and attention is rapidly changing the WNBA landscape. The NBA’s Board of Governors recently announced approval of a new media rights agreement worth $76 billion. The 11-year deal with Disney, NBA, and Amazon Prime Video begins in the 2025-26 season and more than doubles the annual revenue. Additional media rights deals with CBS and ION are still in negotiations.

The increase in media rights revenue should lead to higher salaries and better facilities. According to ESPN, the top base salary this year is $242,000, while Ms. Clark makes $76,000.

There’s also talk of going from a 40-game season to 44, which is 10 more than the schedule played before COVID-19.

Season ticket prices are also reportedly on the rise. The Chicago Sun-Times reported some fans have been notified of an increase from $8,960 to $19,712. Front Office Sports reported ticket increases are also planned for the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun. A ticket to the WNBA All-Star game is available for up to $1,500.

Brittney Griner, playing in her 10th All-Star game and third Olympics, welcomes the changes. “There’s a lot of talent in our league and a lot of new talent in our league,” she said. “It’s an exciting time in women’s sports.”