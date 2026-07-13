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The New York Sun
Economy

12 State Attorneys General Sue To Block Paramount’s $110 Billion Takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery

The states allege the deal would combine two of Hollywood’s five major studios, giving the merged entity control of a massive amount of content.

California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, departs after participating in a committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on November 6, 2025.
California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, departs after participating in a committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on November 6, 2025. Eric Lee/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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