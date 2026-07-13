12 State Attorneys General Sue To Block Paramount’s $110 Billion Takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
The states allege the deal would combine two of Hollywood’s five major studios, giving the merged entity control of a massive amount of content.
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