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The New York Sun
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A Spiritual Quest Derailed by the Mortal Weight of the Material World

Andrew Durbin impressively renders the personal and artistic bond between resolute secularist Peter Hujar and religious painter Paul Thek.

Paul Thek and Peter Hujar pictured in 1961.
Paul Thek and Peter Hujar pictured in 1961. © 2026 The Peter Hujar Archive/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Photo: Peter Hujar, courtesy the Peter Hujar Collection, the Morgan Library & Museum, New York
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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