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The New York Sun
Arts+

A Taut ‘Antigone’ Update Sees Sophocles’ Heroine Battling Contemporary Forces

In Anna Ziegler’s update of the classic Greek tragedy, audiences are encouraged to think rather than judge.

Cecilia Keenan-Bolger, Hayley Wong, and Susannah Perkins in 'Antigone (This Play I Read in High School).'
Cecilia Keenan-Bolger, Hayley Wong, and Susannah Perkins in 'Antigone (This Play I Read in High School).' Joan Marcus
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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