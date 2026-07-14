After Weeks of Stalemate, Johnson Gets House Floor Reopened With Promises to Conservatives

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
A small band of hardline Republican lawmakers wants to put maximum pressure on the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act, something the House speaker was previously unwilling to do.
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