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The New York Sun
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After Weeks of Stalemate, Johnson Gets House Floor Reopened With Promises to Conservatives

A small band of hardline Republican lawmakers wants to put maximum pressure on the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act, something the House speaker was previously unwilling to do.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna led a group of holdouts refusing to allow votes on the House floor in protest of the Senate's refusal to take up the SAVE America Act.
Representative Anna Paulina Luna led a group of holdouts refusing to allow votes on the House floor in protest of the Senate's refusal to take up the SAVE America Act. Luna.house.gov
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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