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The New York Sun
Foreign

American Tourists Stranded in Mexico Await the All-Clear To Leave After Cartel Leader’s Death

The U.S. Embassy and consulates in Mexico are urging American citizens to shelter in place until Mexican officials regain control of dozens of cities shattered by retaliatory violence.

A police officer stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, on a road in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, Sunday.
A police officer stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, on a road in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, Sunday. AP/Alejandra Leyva
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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